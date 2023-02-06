Cardi B dons Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s gown at Grammy Awards 2023

American rapper Cardi B walked the red carpet in a stunning electric blue gown designed by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta at the Grammy Awards in 2023.

The stunning dress had structural pleats that flowed from her shoulders, over her waist, and up to the top of her head. The distinctive gown also featured a sleek skirt and a substantial train.

Cardi B shared her pictures in Gupta’s ensemble piece on Instagram and wrote, “True Blue, baby I love you,” where as the designer shared photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs at the 2023 Grammys and captioned them with, “@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta couture at grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin carter and Hema Bose,”

Gupta has been designing for Bollywood, Hollywood, and the Indian elite for almost 20 years. He is known for his experimental sculpted designs.