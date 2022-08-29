Canadian Street Named After A R Rahman, Composer Responds With Emotional Tweet

Oscar-winning Indian music director A R Rahman is not only a prestigious figure in the Indian music industry, but he is highly celebrated in the Hollywood as well. His music can lift up the mood of the listeners while transcending the language barriers as his compositions directly touch one’s heart.

On Monday, the music maestro achieved another milestone as a street in the Markham city of Canada was named after him.

Rahman took to his Twitter handle today to share a delightful ‘thank you’ note to the Mayor of Markham thanking him for the honour. ‘I never imagined this ever in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada (Frank Scarpitti) and Counsellors, the Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada.

The A.R Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of the merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all the people living in Canada. God bless you all,’ wrote the artiste.

He further wrote, ‘I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire…yet. Even if I get tired I’ll remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross.’