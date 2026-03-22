‘Buffy’ star Nicholas Brendon dies at 54, fans and co-stars pay tribute

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Actor Nicholas Brendon, widely recognised for his role in the cult series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, has passed away at the age of 54.

Brendon is said to have died on March 20, and the initial reports show that his death was peaceful. Fans have been shocked by the news, as well as the entertainment industry.

He has gained recognition as a household name as a result of portraying one of the main characters in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, Xander Harris. His act made the show add humour and emotional layers to the performance, making him popular with the audience during its duration.

Besides his legendary appearance on TV, Brendon was also involved in other works, such as crime films and independent movies. Although he still retained close contact with Buffy, his work was done in many different genres.

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Over the last few years, the actor had been candid about struggling with severe health problems, such as cardiac complications and neurological complications. He even talked openly about his addiction and recovery and would discuss his experience with the fans.

After the news, co-stars and fans started posting tributes, not only of his presence on-screen but also of his sincerity and strength off-screen.

To the eyes of most audiences, the role of Xander, played by Brendon, is one of the most relatable characters in television. His work during the classic TV storytelling period still appeals to viewers worldwide.

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