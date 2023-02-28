BTS’s Jungkook deletes his Instagram account, explains why

In a shocking turn of events, BTS singer Jungkook has deleted his Instagram account and the app on his phone. On Tuesday, the singer came live on Weverse and interacted with the army. Soon after which his Instagram account went missing, and fans were worried that it has been hacked.

Within a few hours of his live, the BTS vocalist took to his SNS account and told fans that his Instagram was not hacked, in fact he deleted his account. The singer wrote, “I deleted my Instagram account. It wasn’t hacked. I just deleted it because I wasn’t using it much… So don’t worry!” He added, “I immediately deleted the app too, and I don’t think I’ll be using it for now on! I just wanted to let you know in advance!”

Following the announcement, he also wrote that he would rather occasionally go live on Weverse.

BTS WEVERSE POST JUNGKOOK 230228 JK: hehehehehehe kekekeke i just don’t use it what can i do!!? [very cutely]

I'll rather do weverse lives slowly JK: I've deleted the app too & I'm probably not going to use it in the future too! I'm letting (you all) know in advance!!! ㅎ.ㅎ

Jungkook officially debut on Instagram along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V.Over in December 2021. Over the months, the singer treated fans with numerous posts, revamped his account to follow a certain template, and hosted several AMA sessions that broke the internet.

On the work front, Jungkook was last seen performing at the FIFA World Cup 2023. He sang and grooved to his anthem, ‘Dreamer’ which went on to break many records. Now the fans are waiting for his solo album ahead of his military enlistment.