BTS’s Jimin and J-Hope looks fabulous at Dior men’s fashion event

BTS Jimin gained overwhelming popularity at the Dior Men’s FW 2023–2024 show held in Paris, France, on January 20th. Thousands of fans gathered at the fashion show that day to get a glimpse of the star.

Jimin was recently named the global brand ambassador for Dior. Jimin went to the show with BTS’s J-Hope and was escorted to the event along with other VIP guests. The K-pop stars sat next to each other in the front row of the show.

Fans chanted at the duo as they arrived, and their sincere interactions stole the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES | 방탄소년단 (@bts_daily.news)

Jimin donned a simple light grey blazer jacket over a beige turtleneck with matching light grey slacks.

Meanwhile, J-Hope was also spotted at the event wearing a dark grey ensemble, quirky chunky high-top shoes, and his trademark dark shades with his hair slicked back.

this jimin in slow motion ✩ pic.twitter.com/CUIlMSmpJE — ❦ (@lbaemin) January 21, 2023

Jimin just embodied being the “Main Event” at Dior Fashion Show. The magnitude of crowd, hype and clout he brought to Dior is unprecedented! 💕💕#JIMINxDIOR #JiminAtDiorShow pic.twitter.com/7Gp7kO4AWC — simply_tannies / fan account (@BTS_OT7_eternal) January 20, 2023

As per reports, vocalist Jimin will release his debut solo album in February of this year. According to K-media reports, BTS’s agency, BigHit Music, commented, “Jimin has been working on his solo music for a while now, and the army is excited to see what Jimin has in store for them.”