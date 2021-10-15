BTS V Expresses Anger over dating rumours with business magnet’s daughter

South Korean boy band BTS member V aka Kim Tae-Hyung has recently been making headlines for his dating rumours with the daughter of South Korea’s Paradise Group president. The rumour began spreading after the globally loved singer was spotted attending the VVIP preview event for the ‘Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021’ opening with the girl in question. However, V has finally broken his silence over this matter, expressing anger over the same on Weverse.

According to the reports, Tae-Hyung wrote on the fan community platform Weverse, “I will shoot poisoned needles at the back of their necks in my dream tonight. Watch the back of your necks.” He further added in another post, “Pathetic. I would like to sing ‘UGH’.” For those unversed, UGH is one of the BTS rap line’s songs that basically expresses anger towards evil and injustice. The song was a part of the ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 album.’

The incident followed a day after HYBE Labels dismissed the rumours saying that the two families are only ‘acquaintances’. “V and the family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung are only acquaintances, the dating rumours are not true,” the company’s statement read.

weverse 211015 @bts_twt taehyung: really.. (=“smh”)

i just wanna sing “UGH!”🤮 pic.twitter.com/lpcSJIKGTh — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) October 14, 2021

On the work front, BTS is all set for their upcoming concert in Los Angeles. Titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ the concert will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.