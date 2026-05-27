BTS sweeps American Music Awards 2026, Wins artist of the year after 5-year return

Advertisement

BTS made a grand comeback at the 2026 American Music Awards by winning every category they were nominated in and returning to the AMA stage after five years. The globally popular K-pop group bagged the prestigious Artist of the Year award, defeating international stars such as Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles. The achievement marked BTS’ second win in the top category.

The seven-member group Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also won Best Male K-pop Artist and Song of the Summer for their track Swim from the album ARIRANG. Their clean sweep reflected the group’s continued international popularity following the completion of military service by all members.

In other major wins, the animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters earned Song of the Year for the track Golden. Sabrina Carpenter won Album of the Year for Man’s Best Friend.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, the most-awarded artist in AMA history, failed to win any award despite receiving eight nominations this year.

The nominees for the 2026 American Music Awards were shortlisted based on streaming numbers, digital and album sales, radio airplay and tour earnings, while winners were chosen entirely through fan voting.