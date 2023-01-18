BTS Suga becomes latest brand ambassador for Valentino

BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi is the new face of the brand Valentino. The luxury Italian fashion house announced on January 17 that Suga had been chosen as its latest addition to its roster brand ambassadors.

The official page of Valentino shared the news on Instagram, with the caption, “SUGA (@agustd) – the multi-faceted artist and member of #BTS – is revealed as the latest Brand Ambassador and #ValentinoDiVas. Chosen for his authenticity, creativity and empathy, SUGA reflects the values of the Maison, speaking to a generation through his contemporary ideals. In a new shoot with @GQ, the rapper, songwriter, producer and performer is seen in #MaisonValentinoEssentials, @pppiccioli’s latest vision for the brand.”

Valentino shared another post on Instagram, in which the brand’s creative director described Suga as an interpreter and he uses his talent to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion.” DI.VA.s refers to “Different Values,” which is Valentino’s group of brand ambassadors.

Suga shared a photo of himself being photographed for Valentino on Instagram on Tuesday and expressed how “happy” he was to be the brand’s newest ambassador.

One of Suga’s first projects will be to appear in the Essentials campaign for Maison Valentino, which highlights the label’s menswear essentials.

The appointment of Suga to work with Valentino came one day after another member of BTS was named Dior’s new face. In 2021, each member of the well-known boy band had previously signed with Louis Vuitton.