BTS recieves Special Presidential Envoy certificates from South Korean President Moon Jae-in

K-Pop boy band BTS met South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Blue House on Tuesday, September 14, where they received Special Presidential Envoy certificates.

BTS comprises of seven members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Junkook. Last July, the septet were appointed by the President as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. The members went to Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House), the official office and residence of the President for their appointment ceremony. Along with the certificates the seven members also received their Diplomat passports and a fountain pen from the President.

According to the sources, the K-pop superstars will attend the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20, along with President Moon. There they are supposed to join the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment of the Decade of Action.

A report by news18 states that the Blue House has said in a statement, “As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the entire world, its attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues.”

BTS fans, popularly known as BTS Army, are proud on their boys and has made sure to circulate congratulatory messages all over the Internet. Many clips from the event is going viral, where the members could be seen fist-bumping with the President and J-Hope giving a thumbs up to Moon.

I live for this HOBI 💞 a sunshine for all BTS SOUTH KOREA’S PRIDE pic.twitter.com/uBzsMU00pv — MyUniverse (@iPoisonBatman) September 14, 2021