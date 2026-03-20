BTS makes grand comeback with ‘ARIRANG’ album: Title track ‘Swim’ takes over charts

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Global K-pop sensation BTS has finally made its much-awaited comeback with its fifth full-length album ARIRANG, marking the group’s return after nearly three years and nine months.

Released today at 1 pm KST, the album arrives alongside the music video for its title track “Swim,” which is already creating a buzz among millions of ARMY fans worldwide.

A Comeback Rooted in Identity

The album draws its name from Arirang, a cultural symbol associated with longing, separation and reunion, themes that closely mirror BTS’ journey during their mandatory military service. Big Hit Music said the project reflects the group’s roots and identity as artists who began their journey in Korea, making the comeback both personal and symbolic.

‘Swim’ Sets the Tone

“Swim,” an upbeat alternative pop track, captures the spirit of resilience, encouraging listeners to keep moving forward despite life’s challenges. RM led the songwriting, infusing the track with emotions shaped by the group’s time apart and reunion. The song is entirely in English and backed by visually rich storytelling in its music video. Directed by Tanu Muino, the video features American actor Lili Reinhart, blending cinematic visuals with oceanic themes and symbolic transitions.

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Star-Studded Global Collaboration

The 14-track album features contributions from international music heavyweights, including Diplo, Kevin Parker, Ryan Tedder, and Flume, among others.

Within the group, RM is credited across nearly all tracks, while SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have also actively contributed to multiple songs.

What’s Next for BTS

The comeback marks the beginning of a packed schedule. BTS is set to hold a major concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, which will be streamed globally on Netflix. Additionally, a documentary titled BTS: The Return will premiere on March 27, followed by a live concert film hitting theatres in April.

With ARIRANG, BTS not only returns as a group but reaffirms its place as a global cultural force, blending personal storytelling with worldwide musical influence.