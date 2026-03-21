BTS leader RM suffers ankle injury ahead of major concert, set to perform with restrictions

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Seoul: The band leader, RM, got injured in the ankle before the major live performance. Following which BTS fans also called as ARMY showed concerns regarding his health.

It is being reportedly said that RM have torn his ankle while practicing for the next concert of the group. He was examined and tested after which an issue rose as the medical examination showed several problems, such as a sprain associated with an accessory navicular bone, as well as ligament strain and a bone bruise.

Accessory navicular is an additional bone in the foot, which is present in some individuals at birth. It is normally not painful, but when it strains, it may tend to be painful, particularly when one is into tough activities like dancing.

This condition may result in Pain along the inner foot, Swelling and tenderness, Problems moving, and keeping balance in performers.

RM is supposed to turn up to the concert despite the injury. His movements will, however, be reduced, and choreography will be scaled down so as to avoid overstraining him.

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He will also tend to wear supportive equipment or immobilisation to stabilise the ankle during the performance.

Physicians have prescribed rest and minimal movement, and recovery is likely to take some weeks, depending on the response of the injury to the medication.

The news gained instant social media coverage, and fans were outraged but also defended the move to focus on health and not the intensity of performance.

Physical injuries such as these are central to the core of K-pop performances, which feature high-energy routines, underscoring the physical load placed on the artists, such as the need to balance the performance requirements and the recovery.