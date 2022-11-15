BTS’ Jungkook pretends to score a goal at airport before leaving for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

South Korean boyband BTS’ youngest member Jungkook pretended to score a goal at Seoul airport before he flew to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His cute act has left the fans elated. Several videos and pictures of the golden maknae have been shared online by the BTS fans popularly known as ARMYs.

In a video, Jungkook can be seen coming out of his car as he arrived at the airport. He was dressed in a black ensemble- a T-shirt, jacket, and trousers. He completed his look with a pair of black sneakers and a black mask on his face. In the clip, he can be seen bowing to the fans and the paparazzi stationed there.

He kept his bag aside and got ready for a small performance to mark his travel to Qatar for his performance in the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. The clip further shows him pretending to score a goal and celebrate his win. Before stepping into the airport, Jungkook also made a heart for his fans and waved at them.

Watch Video Here:

jungkook!!! look at him omg 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/CxpeX6FKdK — jk vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve_) November 15, 2022

Fans flocked to social media platforms to react to these photos and videos. One ARMY wrote, “I’m SMILING SO HARD. I LOVE HIM SO MUCH” and another comment read, “kicking my feet. omg. HE’S SO CUTE.” A third user commented, “He gets me smiling from ear to ear. The World Cup belongs to you my Jungkookie.”

Jeon Jungkook will take part in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. On November 12, BTS’s label BigHit Entertainment officially announced that the singer will be lending his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming World Cup as well as performing at the opening ceremony.