BTS Jungkook becomes ‘Lord Jeon Jungkook,’ after Filipina actress gifts him land in Scotland

K-Pop boy band BTS’ member Jungkook is now ‘Lord Jeon Jungkook’ after a Filipina actress gifted him a part of a Scottish forest reserve.

The singer recently celebrated his 24th birthday earlier this month, fans took over the Internet with several posts marking the celebration. However, a Filipino star Arci Muñoz, fondly known as Ramona Thornes had big plans which apparently took longer than anticipated.

Ramona took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her with the adorable Cooky statue, in the caption she wrote, “To Lord #jeonjungkook It’s better late than never!!! Happy birthday! Ya now a lord and ya own a piece of ‘#scotland’ ‘#bts’ ‘#army.'”

Take a look:

In the next slides she also shared the certificates that proves that Jungkook now owns a squarefoot plot in Scotland. According to Koreaboo, the actor bought the land in the Highland Titles Nature Reserve, which is a part of a fundraiser for the nature reserves of Scotland.

BTS have a lot of fans in Philippines, one among them is this stunning singer-actress. Ramona mentioned on social media that she bought the piece of land to celebrate Jungkook’s birthday.

According to the agreement, anyone can buy a souvenir plot of land on the Scottish Highland estate, which will earn them the title of laird (landowner), lord, or lady. Although, Jungkook won’t have any special rights or privileges on the property, he does own a new title now. The actress also bought some space in the forest for Jimin on his birthday last year.

