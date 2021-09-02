BTS enters the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame with 23 world records

The global sensation South-Korean boy band BTS is again hitting the headlines with their record breaking success in holding several Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records recently posted a picture of the boys holding framed certificates on it’s official Twitter account on Thursday. The tweet was to announce that it is welcoming 23 records created by the South Korean septet to its Hall of Fame in 2022.

THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK 🙌 Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book! After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame 👇 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 1, 2021

The band has often made new records followed by the support of their amazing fandom, widely known as ‘Army’ who belongs from various countries transcending cultural and language barriers.

In their statement Guinness World Records mentioned, “This constant strive for excellence and relatability — paired to an upbeat sound and jaw-dropping choreographies — is the secret ingredient of what is arguably the hit band of the moment.” “Without further ado, we are delighted to welcome BTS to our Guinness World Records Hall of Fame,” they added.

According to Guinness World Records, the boy band’s second English language song Butter that released in May 2021, “single-handedly snatched five records. The music video broke records in being the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours.

The Asian artist group consisting of seven members that are RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have also been credited as the most-streamed group on music app Spotify, beating the British band Coldplay. It is also the most followed group on all social media platforms.

With 7,56,000 tickets in total, BTS also holds the record for most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert.