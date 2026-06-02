BTS, Cardi B to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026

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BTS, Benson Boone and Cardi B are among the acts slated to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which is set to take place on September 18-19, reported Variety.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the event will also include performances from Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer and Zara Larsson.

“The iHeartRadio Music Festival is all about bringing together the biggest artists across every genre for two unforgettable nights, and this year’s lineup truly reflects the incredible diversity of music today,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer, and John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises, of iHeartMedia.

“From global superstars to fan-favourite icons, we’re excited to once again deliver an unmatched live and streaming experience that reaches millions of fans everywhere–whether they’re in the arena, listening across our stations nationwide or watching on Disney+ and Hulu,” added Tom Poleman as quoted by Variety.

Recently, BTS made a grand return to the American Music Awards after four years, delighting fans with a special performance of their new track ‘Hooligan’ during the 2026 edition of the awards ceremony, according to E! News.

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Group members Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and V walked the red carpet at the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the event marked BTS’ first appearance at an award show since 2022.

The group delivered a high-energy rendition of their song Hooligan, which was first released in March this year.

However, instead of performing live on stage, BTS presented a pre-recorded performance filmed during the May 24 Las Vegas stop of their ARIRANG World Tour.

(ANI)