‘Brown Munde’ singer AP Dhillon hospitalized after sustaining injury on US tour

By IANS 0
ap dhillon hospitalized

Mumbai: Popular Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, known for songs such as ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, and ‘Insane’, has been hospitalized after he got injured in an accident during his US tour.

He took to his Instagram stories to post an apology to his fans and share the news of the postponing of his tour dates.

The singer shared a photograph of himself from the hospital.

Dhillon wrote: “To all my fans in California. It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I am doing well. And I am expected to fully recover.”

“However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates.”

On another note, he said: “Rescheduled dates… San Francisco: November 1 to December 13, November 2 to December 14… Los Angeles: November 4 to December 11.”

You might also like
Entertainment

Salman Khan gets Y+security following death threats

Entertainment

Taylor Swift creates history as first artiste with entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Entertainment

Actor Rambha, kids suffer minor injuries in car crash in Canada

Entertainment

Actress Rambha and her kids sustain minor injuries in Canada car crash

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.