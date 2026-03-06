Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI

Advertisement

Sacramento: Pop star Britney Spears an American singer who is also known as the “Princess of Pop” was arrested in California on Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. According to the reports the incident occurred around 9:30 pm local time when the California Highway Patrol pulled her over on US-101 after her BMW which was reportedly being driven erratically at high speed. Spears underwent field sobriety tests and were later released from jail early Thursday morning. She is scheduled to appear at Ventura County Superior Court on May 4.

As per the reports the authorities have confirmed that Spears was driving alone in her black BMW 430i, which was impounded following the stop. After which she was briefly taken to a medical facility for blood tests as part of standard DUI procedures. The results of chemical tests are still pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Spears, a globally recognized pop icon known for hits such as Baby One More Time, Toxic, and Gimme More, has not performed in the US since announcing in January 2024 that she would step away from the music industry. Her last release was a 2022 duet with Elton John. Earlier this year, she had indicated plans to perform live in the UK and Australia despite retiring from US stages.

