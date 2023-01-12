British guitar legend Jeff Beck passes away at 78

Jeff Beck, a guitar legend has died, his official website said on Wednesday. He was 78 years old.

Breaking the sad news for music fans, Beck’s representative issued a statement saying that the legendary guitarist died after contracting bacterial meningitis.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” a statement on the British musician’s website said.

Born Geoffrey Arnold Beck on June 24, 1944 in England, the self-taught artist began tinkering on a borrowed guitar and even tried building his own.

Beck played guitar with vocalists as varied as Luciano Pavarotti, Macy Gray, Chrissie Hynde, Joss Stone, Imelda May, Cyndi Lauper, Wynonna Judd, Buddy Guy and Johnny Depp. He made two records with Rod Stewart — 1968’s “Truth” and 1969’s “Beck-Ola” — and one with a 64-piece orchestra, “Emotion & Commotion.”

Beck is survived by his wife, Sandra.

