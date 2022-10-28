Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva to release on Disney plus Hotstar; Know the release date

Good news for the movie fanatics! Brahmastra is all set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on November 4 after achieving a massive hit on the big screen. Hence, there is a second chance of witnessing this divine power of love and light in the astraverse and their fight against darkness.

Notably, the first sequel stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Other eminent artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Saurav Gurjar, Leher Khan, and Hussain Dalal also portrayed significant roles in this fantasy action-adventure film.

Besides, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also are seen in the movie. According to reports, Shahrukh Khan will be playing a pivotal role and Deepika Padukone will be portraying Jal Astra in the upcoming Brahmastra Sequel.

Disney plus Hotstar finally harnesses the power of mighty weapons with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster – ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’. Cinephiles can feel the immersive experience in their own comfort by choosing their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam while watching Brahmastra on Disney plus Hotstar.

It is to be noted here that this incredible movie is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji (in his debut production) – under the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza.