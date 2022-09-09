Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Review: Ranbir-Alia’s ‘Astraverse’ is a game changer for Hindi cinema

The most awaited Bollywood sci-fi movie of the year ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ is out in the theatres. Real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have shared the screen for the first time. It took over five years for the film to complete and faced several delays due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the makers of the flick held a special screening for the fans and critics. Inspired by the stories from Indian mythology and history, it is India’s first ‘Astraverse’ cinema.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the star cast of the movie also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

According to the earlier reports, Brahmastra is the costliest Hindi film that has ever been made. Reportedly, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore.

IMDb has rated the film 4.7 out of 10 so far. The tickets were sold even before the film’s release as people were extremely excited after watching the grand trailer. According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Brahmastra is set to earn Rs 35 crore.

For years, the makers of Brahmastra have worked on its VFX, which is one of the reasons for the inflated cost and extended post-production time. The film is a trilogy with Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) being introduced to many Astras of the film.

Fans took to their social media accounts to post their reaction to the film. Many hailed Mouni Roy for her performance in Brahmastra. Some fans even went on to tweet that she is the best part of the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

The star of #Brahmastra is #MouniRoy. She got the memo, knew exactly what had to be done – she just understood the vision and her character. She understood the mythology, the astras, the power they wield and most importantly, the respect they deserve. — Mayukh Majumdar (@mayuxkh) September 8, 2022

Some tweets proved that the film has the best VFX in Bollywood so far with perfect BGM. However, they were a little disappointed by its runtime.

In short, people called Brahmastra a definite game changer for Hindi cinema. They also praised the 3D format of the flick.