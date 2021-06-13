‘Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan’ Trends on Twitter over reports of her charging Rs 12 Cr for Sita’s role

boycott kareena kapoor
Actress Kareena Kapoor. (File Photo: IANS)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trending on Twitter, but this time not for any pleasant news. There has been reports of her charging Rs 12 crore for playing the role of Sita on-screen in an upcoming mythological period film.

However, as of not there is no solid confirmation about it. But netizens have already started to troll the actress and demanded to boycott her.

Social media is flooded with people expressing anger against Bebo where they allege that she has hurt their religious sentiments as Rs 12 crore is too much for this role.

A user tweeted, ” This role cannot be played by an actress who doesn’t respect Hindu Gods”. Another said, ” She doesn’t deserve to play the role of Mata Sita ! So we just #Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan”.

Following are some of the reactions of enraged netizens on Twitter:

