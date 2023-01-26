Box Office: SRK’s Pathaan beats Yash’s KGF 2 collection on day 1

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan broke records even before its release. Pathaan appears to have exceeded everyone’s expectations, as it surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day.

According to box office reports, the first-day revenue of the Hindi version on Wednesday was approximately Rs 51 crore. “The opening day of the movie is also among the top openers of all time as War (2019) collected 50 crore net and KGF2 (Hindi) 2022 collected 52 crore net, respectively,” as India’s Box Office reports. The film’s domestic and international totals are close to 70–80 crore rupees, with impressive overseas performances as well.

Pathaan presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system. Who takes on the role of the leader of a group of mercenaries who have nefarious plans to target his homeland, captivating the audience.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Asutosh Rana. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe.