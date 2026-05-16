Box office Day 1: Ayushmann starrer ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ mints Rs 4.38 crore on its opening day

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Mumbai : Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opened to a collection of Rs 4.38 crore on its opening day after it was released in theatres on Friday.

The Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the first-day collection of the movie while describing it as a “poor opening day” for the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Adarsh wrote, “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do records a poor opening day. While the business witnessed marginal improvement during the evening shows, the overall Day 1 total remains on the lower side. PPAWD now needs miraculous growth on Saturday and Sunday to find its footing at the box office. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do [Week 1] Fri Rs 4.38 crore.”

Directed by Aziz, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and BR Studios.

The lead cast recently spoke to ANI about the film’s take on relationships and shared details about their characters, saying the story balances humour with emotional depth.

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Mentioning that he has always been a big fan of Sanjeev Kumar’s 1978 classic ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, Ayushmann shared, “In my childhood, I used to sing the song ‘Thande thande paani se nahana chahiye’. That song convinced me to do this film. When the first film was made in 2019, and my brother (Aparshakti Khurana) was a part of it, I really loved it. It was an organic transition for me.”

Speaking about his character, Ayushmann explained how he is shown as a “trapped husband.”

“The audience will enjoy seeing his problems. There is a comedy of errors in this film. It is situational comedy, and the audience will understand it better when they watch the film,” he added.

Ayushmann was last seen in the film Thamma, which was a hit at the box office.

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(ANI)