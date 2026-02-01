Border 2 crosses ₹250 crore in nine days, creates history at box office

Advertisement

Mumbai: The war drama movie Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, is continuing its impressive run at the domestic box office. Released on January 23, the film has crossed the ₹250 crore marks within nine days, driven by strong audience response and positive word of mouth.

As per reports, the film earned nearly ₹18 crore on its second Saturday, registering a sharp rise after a slight drop on the previous day. With this, Border 2 has taken its total India collection to over ₹252 crore, after finishing its first week at more than ₹224 crore.

The film has also moved ahead of the total domestic earnings of YRF’s War 2, making it one of the highest-grossing films in its genre. Despite the release of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, Border 2 has maintained its strong hold at theaters and continues to draw larger crowds.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border by J.P. Dutta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta under the T-Series Films and J.P. Films banners. The supporting cast includes Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Paramvir Cheema, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

Based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 has been appreciated for its emotional depth, impactful dialogues and performances.

However, some viewers have expressed mixed reactions to the visual effects used in battle scenes.

Celebrating the milestone, Sunny Deol shared a video from the success party on social media, thanking fans for their love and support.