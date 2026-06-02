Boong, Manipuri film receives top honours at New York Festival 2026

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New Delhi: The BAFTA award winning Manipuri film Boong, turned out to be one of the biggest winners in the recently concluded New York Indian Film Festival 2026. The festival was of four days from May 28-31.

Boong took home three awards, one of them being the Best Child Actor award for its young actor. Awards ceremony in the festival took place on Sunday which recognized achievements of the Indian independent cinema in ten competitive categories.

New York Indian Film Festival 2026 showcased Indian films in 15 Indian languages and started with a special screening of Boong on May 29 and included a 4K restored screening of the cult classic Sholay.

Other top awardees included, Nikhil Yadav who took home Best Actor award for Vimukt, and Meenakshi Jayan named as Best Actress for Victoria.

Nikhil Mahajan and Prajakt Deshmukh won the award for Best Screenplay for their work in Tighee. The awards also recognized achievements in documentaries, with Deja Vu winning the award for Best Documentary Feature and Waai bagging Best Documentary Short. Jo’s Turn was awarded Best Narrative Short.

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The Manipuri film Boong, is the first Indian film to have won the BAFTA Award in Best Children’s and Family Film category.

Boong is a story of a schoolboy in conflict ridden Manipur on the hunt of his father who went missing and his anticipation of surprising his mother on her birthday. The film touches upon racial tensions and love, discrimination, belonging as a young boy takes up an emotional journey.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam and it had limited theatrical release in September 2024. It was re-released in theaters on March 6 following its recognition at the BAFTA Awards.

The New York Indian Film Festival 2026 culminated in Boong standing out as one of the top winners in the film festival and also recognizing talented actors, script writers and documentary makers. It showed the variety, skill and power of the Indian independent film showcased during the festival.