Bomb threat at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow along with 3 Mumbai railway stations

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Friday received a bomb threat from an unidentified person who sacred to blow up Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow along with 3 Mumbai railway stations that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, and Byculla stations.

Since then, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel has been constantly searching these four places.

Nothing suspicious has been found during the search so far, but heavy police deployment has still been put in all the places. Later, the police said it was a hoax call.

The threat has shaken up the Bachchan family, hence heavy police protection has been provided.