Bhubaneswar: Although it seems unbelievable Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has spoken Odia. Sallu has been seen appealing Odisha people to obey the rules and instructions recently framed by Odisha Govt to do away with coronavirus.

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor begins his appeal with “Mora Odia bhai O bhauni mananku Salmanra Namaskar”.

“Halhi mein, main aapke paas aaya tha. (Recently I had been to Odisha during Hockey World Cup). Isliye mein aapse ek request karna chah raha hun (On that basis I would like to make a request). Odisha Sarkar ne jo apko instructions die hein, aap usko please manie, (Please obey the instructions Odisha Govt has issued recently). Aap apna khayal rakhoge toh dusron ka khayal rakh paoge. (If you would take care of yourself, you can take care of others). Kuchh hi dionon ki baat hai (It is a thing of only a few days). Let’s follow the rules. Let’s kill the virus. Lots of love from Salman. Karona ku kar na (Say No to Corona),” appeals the actor in the video.

Apart from the aforementioned things the actor asks people of Odisha to wash their hands regularly with soaps, maintain social distancing and other tips to keep Corona at bay.