Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in Assam to shoot for his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’

Hrithik Roshan in Assam

Guwahati:  Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan arrived in Assam’s Tezpur on Tuesday for the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Snand.

Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot in ‘Fighter’, for which he will train and shoot at the military air base in Salonibari under the supervision of military officers.

It has been learnt that Hrithik will be seen in a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet in film, the shoot for which will commence on November 18.

Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in the film.

The official Instagram handle of the production house shared a picture of Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand, standing next to a private plane as they pose for a picture.

Hrithik was donning an all-black outfit in the photo while the director sported a hoodie and jeans. The production house captioned the picture, “And it begins#Fighter.”

