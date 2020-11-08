Bollywood Producer Nadiadwala's Home Raided
Pic Credit: Business Upturn

Bollywood Producer Nadiadwala’s Home Raided, Wife Arrested (Lead)

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Carrying forward its crackdown on the Bollywood-drug mafia links, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the home of well-known film producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh, an official said here on Sunday.

The NCB has also arrested Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed, besides three other drug peddlers in the operation conducted at different places in the city and in Thane during the day.

It seized 717.1 gms ganja, 74.1 gms charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity), worth Rs.3.59 lakh from Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu and another location.

Besides another 10 gms of ganja was recovered from another accused Wahid A. Kadir Shaikh, alias Sultan.

Bollywood Producer Nadiadwala's Home Raided, Wife Arrested (Lead)
Pic Credit: Twitter/@IndiaToday

Saeed’s statement was recorded after which she was placed under arrest, said the NCB official.

There was speculation that Firoz Nadiadwala is likely to be summoned for interrogation, but there was no confirmation from the officials.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia in the country’s film capital.

The Nadiadwalas are a prominent family of film-makers credited with several blockbuster films and introducing major stars to Bollywood in the past over three decades. Nadiadwala’s major productions include the “Hera Pheri” series, “Welcome”, “Awara Pagal Deewana”, “Aarakshan” and others.

(IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Has Lost Track Of Day, Night

Entertainment

Disha Patani Shares Glamorous Pictures Sporting A Sparkly Pink Eye Makeup

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Is All Praises For Singer Rahul Vaidya

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh And Other Indian Film Celebs Applaud Joe Biden,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.