Bollywood mourns the demise of Basu Chatterjee

Mumbai: Bollywood took to social media all through Thursday to mourn the demise of filmmaker Basu Chatterjee.

Amitabh Bachchan, who starred in Chatterjee’s 1979 release “Manzil”, tweeted: “Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did ‘MANZIL’ with him .. a sad loss … in these climes often remembered for ‘rim jhim gire saawan’.”

Lata Mangeshkar, who sang several popular numbers in Basu Chatterjee films, tweeted: “Mujhe abhi pata chala, Choti Si Baat, Baaton Baaton Mein, Rajnigandha aisi behtareen filmon ke pratibhashaali nirdeshak Basu Chatterjee ab hamare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Maine unke saath bahut kaam kiya tha. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun.” (I just come to know the gifted director of films such as Choti Si Baat, Baaton Baaton Mein and Rajnigandha is no more. I am deeply saddened hearing the news. I have had the opportunity to work with him. I pay my humble respect to his departed soul).”

Shabana Azmi worked with Chatterjee in three movies. She shared: “Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters. RIP.”

“Basu da is no more.. Such a wonderful director with whom I’ve had the good fortune of working in my mother’s productions ‘Swami’ and ‘Ratnadeep’. He will be sorely missed by his many fans and also by the film industry of which he was an integral part. Rest in peace Basu da,” shared Hema Malini.

Anil Kapoor who starred in the 1986 comedy “Chameli Ki Shaadi” shared: “A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace.”

Anupam Kher had a starring role in Chatterjee’s last Bollywood directorial “Gudgudee” (1997), tweeted: “Basu da aapki yaad ayegi. We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. #BasuChatterjee.”

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar: “My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who worked in Chatterjee’s Bangla film, “Hochcheta Ki”, expressed: “Trying to come to terms with the news that Basu da is no more. A legendary filmaker and a master story teller…I had the opportunity to work with him in Hochcheta Ki in 2008. This is indeed a great loss for Indian cinema.”

“Saddened by the demise of #BasuChatterjee… I had the good fortune to work with him in Hoccheta Ki. Even to this day, I turn to his films for solace and smiles. Thank you, sir, for gifting us a perspective that lets us find magic in the little big moments of everyday life,” shared actress Paoli Dam, who was also a part of the cast of “Hochcheta Ki”.

Apart from those who have worked with him, several others of the film industry also expressed their condolences.

“Never got tired of watching sir Basu Chatterjee’ films over & over again , as a growing cinema lover in my teens & this love shall continue forever…a path-creator & an inspiration ! Rest in peace, Sir #Basuchatterjee,” tweeted Yami Gautam.

Riteish Deshmukh expressed: “No one did slice of life films better than you Basu Da, thank you for enriching our lives. RIP #BasuChatterjee”

Manoj Bajpayee shared: “A master storyteller passed away today!! Learned the meaning of simple storytelling with fine nuances!! Thank you Basu Da for all the great stories!! Rest in peace sir!! #BasuChatterjee”

Producer Boney Kapoor wrote: “Condolences on passing away of Basu Chatterjee. He leaves behind a unique legacy of films with stories of simple everyday characters told with mix of humour and emotion. #RIPBasuChatterjee”

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi tweeted: “ThankYou #BASUCHATTERJEE. Your cinema was special. Because it was simple. Only u cud tell us how Grand and Big “Simple” cinema can be. In these times whn every aspect &part of our lives has to b advertised and displayed ur films ve a new found place in teaching us to be simple. #Legend.”