Bollywood in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are in complete shock by the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

Among celebrities who expressed shock and condolence was Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family,” Akshay tweeted.

Actor Shahid Kapoor wrote: “Just heard the shocking news about Sushant. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: “This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was deeply saddened. “Shocked beyond words #SushantSinghRajput no more …. deeply saddened,” Riteish expressed his grief.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote to say he could not believe the news. “I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening .#RestInPeace my friend,” Nawazuddin posted.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s shared similar sentiments. He wrote: “Wtf .. this is not true.”

“Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput,” wrote Dulquer Salman.

Swara Bhasker tweeted: “No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking and sad beyond words!

“Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering,” she added.

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill tweeted: “Shocked ..saddened .. not an age to go ..not a way to go .. tragic .. #ripsushantsinghrajput.”

“Who would have thought that behind that cherubic smile that could warm the coldest hearts lay a troubled soul.. RIP my friend Crying face Don’t have words to express my grief.. sad, shocking, unbelievable #gonetoosoon #numb,” Ronit Roy wrote.

News of Sushant’s death comes within days of the news that his former manager Disha Salian’s death. Reportedly, he was not in good state of mind.

Rajput is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey’s 2016 release, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 release, “Kai Po Che”, and was seen in films like “Chhochhore”, “Detective Byomkesh Bakshi”, “Raabta”, “Kedarnath” and “Shudh Desi Romance”.

Before Bollywood, Sushant had a stint on television. He rose to fame with “Pavitra Rishta”, which also starred his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He wrked as a backup dancer in Bollywood before getting his big break as an actor.