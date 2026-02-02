Bollywood icons unite for Variety India Cover, fans notice Shah Rukh Khan’s absence

Advertisement

The latest magazine cover of Variety India was created by four biggest stars of Bollywood-Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in recognition of their lasting contribution and their status as the super stars of Indian cinema. The cover release on February 1 has created considerable buzz on the Internet.

The impressive promotional image refers to the group as being “Unshakable. The superheroes that broke the rules of stardom” and features Akshay Kumar sitting on a couch with Salman, Aamir and Ajay in the background, with their hands on the shoulder of one another – a rare grouping of veteran actors.

Although the fans were overjoyed upon seeing four legends of Bollywood in the same cover, most of the social media users were fast to point out that Shah Rukh Khan was not featured in the cover. Many commented that the picture would have been complete with his presence, as he was termed as another pillar in the industry and many questions were asked on where is SRK. The cover was described as incomplete without him.

The magazine was launched on the occasion of a grand Variety India launch celebration event in Mumbai which saw the film industry present with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and other industry players marking the connectivity of the magazine to the Indian entertainment market.

Advertisement

Though not included in the cover, Shah Rukh Khan still left a strong legacy of one of the most influential stars of Bollywood, and this sentiment is well known among fans and media as the online sources about the star collaborations and unity in Bollywood are still active.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety India (@varietyindia)

Also Read: KPop Demon Hunters makes Grammy history with landmark win