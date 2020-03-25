Bollywood extends full support to PM Modi’s 21-day lockdown

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on Tuesday evening to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, B-Town took to social media to express their support and urge citizens to cooperate and stay indoors.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan wrote a poem in Hindi which reads: “Hath Hain jodte vinamrata se aaj hum, Sune adesh Pradhan ka, sada tum aur hum. Yeh bandish Jo lagi hai, jeevdayee banegi, 21 Dino ka sankalp nishchit corona dafnayegi.”

Veteran Bollwood star Dilip Kumar tweeted: “Dawa bui, dua bhi

Pehle kuch faasla bhi

Woh kareem hai raheem hai

Aur wahi mushkil kusha bhi…

My sincere appeal to all of you, #StayHome and obey the #CoronavirusLockdown. God bless us all.”

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt shared on Twitter: “We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity,humanity, sacrifice & hope. Not hysteria & rumour mongering. #21daysLockdown”

Lyricist and censor board chairperson Prasoon Joshi tweeted: “#IndiaFightsCorona. In this war, restraint will be our weapon,stillness will be our defence,distance will be the sign that we deeply care.Have to fight it with new rules. #CoronavirusLockdown”

Shahid Kapoor shared on Instagram: “Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally, emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer everyday. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all.”

Shahid’s brother, actor Ishaan Khatter urged: “To all my friends.. everybody that this post reaches. We’ve got this. Let’s not panic. Let’s look out for each other. Let’s find ways to help one another. This is the time for resilience, patience and consideration. I promise to do my part. Please do yours, don’t step out for anything that is not essential. Don’t put others and yourself at risk. We will come out of this stronger. Prayers, LOVE and energies for everybody #21dayslockdown #quarantineshave”

Randeep Hooda tweeted: “#CoronavirusLockdown : If we don’t follow guidelines for the next 21 days, days after that could be even more challenging. Let’s follow what prime minister @narendramodi advised in his address and stay safe. Also, essential services will be operational. Please don’t put yourself at risk by overcrowding shops to stock up. #Covid19India”

Vaani Kapoor expressed: “The next 21 days of the #CoronavirusLockdown announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji is of utmost importance. It may seem hard, but it’s absolutely important for us to stay home to help contain the spread of the virus.”

Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted: “21 day lockdown. Let’s be responsible and stay home. if we don’t we’re in for big trouble and could have an even longer lockdown as well as a catastrophic economy. Help us help ourselves. 21 days of discipline is all it takes- pleeeeease! Let’s do this #CoronavirusLockdown”

Arjun Kapoor urged everyone: “#CoronavirusLockdown is for next 21 days, we all know it’s hard but it’s for us, it’s for our safety. Stay home and stay safe. Please do follow the rules laid down by our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji”

Singer Shreya Ghoshal shared: “#CoronavirusLockdown for 21 days announced by @narendramodi in his speech today. We can do this India!! Let’s stay positive and sincere to this effort! #StayHome.”

Even though most Bollwood celebs support the 21 days lockdown decision, actress Aahana Kumra feels the government should have given some more time to the panicking citizens to stock up during this crisis period.

She tweeted: “I feel the government needs to give some more time for people to stock up!? I understand and applaud the governments efforts to combat the #coronavirus but this is panic is going to create more #COVID?19 patients than ever! #SocialDistancing !? #CoronavirusLockdown.”

Many like actress Esha Deol shared the government’s guidelines in their tweet. “Don’t panic the following daily essentials are going to be available during the #21daysLockdown let’s obey our honourable @narendramodi ji”

Requesting everyone not to waste food and water, actress Bidita Bag shared on Instagram: “We don’t know for how long the lockdown will last. So every resource is critical and essential. Kindly restrict the number of items in meals and try for zero wastage of food and water please.”

Singer Adnan Sami also shared the government’s guideline issued by the government and tweeted: “Ministry of Home Affairs Guidelines for #21daysLockdown; Check out the list of essential services that will remain open…#CoronavirusLockdown #COVID19 #coronavirusindia #StayHome #StayAtHomeSaveLives”

IANS