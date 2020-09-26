Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Deepika Padukone appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in connection with the drugs related case after her alleged chats came to the fore.

As per reports from ANI, Deepika reached the NCB office in Mumbai Port Trust Guest House in Colaba at 9.45am.

She was summoned by NCB on Wednesday and acknowledged the summon on Thursday.

An NCB official said that she will be questioned about the alleged drug chats with her former manager Karishma Prakash.

She will also be asked if she consumed drugs and from whom and where she procured them, and whether the drugs were procured for self use or for someone else.

She will also be questioned if she still consumes drugs, who all were there at the Koko club in 2017 when she asked Karishma to bring drugs.

NCB also summoned several other Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among other.

After Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also expected to appear before the agency today.

Earlier, the agency also questioned Deepika ‘s Manager Karishma Prakash on Friday. She was questioned for several hours by the NCB