Bollywood Drug Case: NCB Raids Comedian Bharti Singh’s Mumbai House

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s house in Mumbai on Saturday.

The NCB raided the house of Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Mumbai flat this morning in connection with the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The NCB  has raided many popular celebrities residence in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case.

Earlier, the NCB raided actor Arjun Rampal’s home in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

The probe into the drug link in Bollywood started after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty revealed many celebrities name during the investigation about the actor’s mysterious death.

