Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Bollywood Comedian Bharti Singh for possessing ganja.

Bharti was arrested after hours of interrogation by the NCB.

“NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 grams of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway,” wrote ANI while quoting the NCB.

It is worthwhile to mention here that anti-drug agency conducted raid on the house of Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa in Mumbai this morning.

Earlier, the NCB had raided residences of many popular Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Rampal in the alleged drug nexus case.

The probe into the drug link in Bollywood started after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty revealed many celebrities name during the investigation about the actor’s mysterious death.