Bollywood diva Malaika Arora can stand even on a basketball at ease

Malaika Arora Photo: Instagram/ @malaikaaroraofficial Verified

Mumbai: Malaika Arora, who is reportedly dating actor Arjun Kapoor these days is also a fitness enthusiast. Recently she has amazed her fans by showing them her art of balancing. In her latest Instagram post, the Bollywood diva was seen standing on a basketball.

“There’s a fine line between wobbling endlessly and balancing with grace. The only difference is your strength! What an amazing session today! Keep hustling!” Malaika captioned the image.

The 47-year-old posted three pictures on Instagram on Thursday, where she could be seen standing on a basketball at ease, dressed in a grey sports bra paired with shorts.

The dancing diva had recently given lessons on how to twerk on the photo-sharing website. In the clip, Malaika twerks to American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo’s song “Wiggle”, dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra.

It is to be noted that Malaika keeps sharing tidbits from her professional and personal life on social media to stay connected with her fans.

