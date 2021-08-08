Bollywood celebs who make us fall in love with handlooms

By IANS
Celebs who make us fall in love with handlooms
Image Courtesy: IANS

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Rekha are often seen in handloom sarees. Their love for handwoven fabrics is no secret and gives them an edge amongst their contemporaries. On National Handloom Day, we look at some celebrities who keep it chic in handlooms:

Dia Mirza: Dia is known to promote conscious and sustainable fashion as well as lifestyle, taking up many environmental causes and makes mindful fashion choices. The actor is often spotted in eco-friendly and sustainable clothing options styles like saris and suits. She often wears handloom ensembles by designers like Anavila who specializes in natural and handwoven fabrics.

Celebrities who make us fall in love with handlooms

 

Sonam Kapoor: The fashionista’s handlooms are right up their with her avant garde brands. Not one to shy away from experimenting, Kapoor inspired a generation of millennials to fall in love with traditional textiles and this stunning saree is on point. The colourful khadi sari is a creation by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Celebs who make us fall in love with handlooms

 

Related News

Kangana Ranaut shares breezy pictures from Budapest; see…

Kangana Ranaut Says She Is ‘Eagerly Waiting’ To Be Banned On…

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana is always making headlines, but when its for traditional handloom such as this, it’s for all the right reasons. The star has always been vocal about her preference for handloom ensembles and labels. She is often spotted wearing a saree, be it for an airport look or a media event. In this picture, Kangana is seen wearing a traditional off-white saree with gold border.
Celebs who make us fall in love with handlooms

 

 

Vidya Balan:Vidya’s sari collection is envious. She wore this beautiful handloom Karaikudi Chettinad cotton saree directly from the weaver. It features bold checkered patterns, popularly known as madras checks, which originates from the Chennai — karaikudi region of India.

Celebs who make us fall in love with handlooms

 

 

Rekha:The veteran actress sets perfect example of how to look sexy in saree. Rekha has always been loyal to her handloom saree and always drapes one for red carpet events. Her collection of sarees include heritage Kanjiyarams and chanderis.

Celebs who make us fall in love with handlooms

You might also like
Entertainment

Alone and bored at home: Check the latest films, shows and series to release on OTT…

Entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha hospitalised; health deteriorated while shooting Luv Ranjan’s…

State

Odisha: Despite marital discord Anubhav wishes Varsha on her birthday

Entertainment

Bell Bottom song Marjaawaan poster copied from Insta influencer’s viral pic

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.