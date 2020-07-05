Mumbai: On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Sunday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur among many others expressed their gratitude towards their teachers and “Gurus”.

Guru Purnima festival is being celebrated to express gratitude towards one’s spiritual teacher.

Here’s what the celebrities have written on the social media:

Amitabh Bachchan: Greetings on Guru Purnima .. and may the blessings of our elders our teachers, ever remain with us.

The megastar also shared a picture of his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Instagram.

He wrote: “Poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path .. without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ; without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ; without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru.

Manoj Bajpayee: On the occasion of GURU PURNIMA I bow down to all my Gurus who shaped me and gave me a clear direction without which I would have been a lost man with no knowledge and purpose!

Subhash Ghai: GURU PURNIMA. The word guru comes from the two Sanskrit words agu’+’ru’. Gu’ means ignorance or darkness and ‘ru’ means the removal of darkness. Gurus are named so because they remove the darkness from our lives by teaching us the right things and showing us the right path.

Kunal Kohli: #GuruPurnima like Eklavya I had gurus who didn’t directly teach me but yet taught me everything. Yash Chopra. Guru Dutt. Raj Khosla. Raj Kapoor. Manoj Kumar. Vijay Anand. Subhash Ghai. @MaheshNBhatt @shekharkapur.

Nimrat Kaur: Eternally grateful for all the learnings from my loved ones who continue to inspire,teach by example and bless me with their unending warmth and care day upon day. In awe of the the way this great human pause of life, has been our most prolific teacher and guide.

Randeep Hooda shared a picture with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and wrote: “Enroute the premier of my 1st movie #MonsoonWedding #Venice then costar #NaseeruddinShah Saab..not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor..like he has had on countless others over decades..for the love of it #GuruPurnima.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: I believe, more than being religious, I’m spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction…When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision… whether it’s a living Guru or God/Universe.

Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction. This Guru Purnima, look inward and keep unwavering faith, that it’s all happening for the best… and only the BEST will unfold. As Sai says, Shraddha aur Saboori (Faith and Patience) Happy Gurupurnima to all.

Raveena Tandon: #gurupurnima faith love and blessings always . From my #Sai and my Papa, #ravitandon , my creators who taught me all . Honesty,Humility,Humanity.always gave me the strength to pick myself up collect the pieces and walk again. Forever indebted.

Papon: Love to everyone on Guru Purnima .. my Pranaam to my Gurus, my parents and everyone else who I have learnt to become all that I am today. May the blessings of our elders our teachers, stay with us forever.

Shamita Shetty: Happy Guru Purnima everyone

Dino Morea: Guru Purnima greetings. We learn from our elders, our teachers, our gurus. Respect always

(Inputs from IANS)