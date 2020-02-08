Kalki Koechlin becomes mother
Photo credit: Instagram

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, Guy Hershberg Welcome Baby Girl!

By KalingaTV Bureau
Mumbai: If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has welcomed a baby girl. According to news reports, the baby was born through the water birthing method.

The ‘Yeh Jawani Hei Diwani’ actress in September opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congratulations #kalkikoechlin she had a baby girl last night ❤❤❤

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Later in September, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child, with due date in December.

She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years.

“This whole pregnancy for me has been so surreal but it has definitely played a number on my likes and dislikes! I’ve always loved watching movies of different kinds, but my choices have been fluctuating like crazy these last few months,” Kalki said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

He still let’s me sit on his lap😍 #8monthspregnant #11kgsup #love Photo by @gangulytikka

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

“Good content on Hotstar Premium is what has been keeping my content cravings satisfied. Having travelled the world, gorging on multi-ethnic films and shows from around the globe, I realised just how many scripts and books brimming with brilliance, are waiting to be introduced to us,” added the actress while talking about her content cravings in “My Hotlist on Hotstar Premium”.

The actress also pointed put some of her favourites from the library of the streaming platform, which include titles like “True Detective”, “The Notebook”, “Walking Dead”, “Modern Family”, “Godfather of Harlem” and “Silicon Valley”.

(With inputs from IANS)

