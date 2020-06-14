Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday. His body was found hanging in his Bandra home, informed Mumbai Police.

While the exact reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be known, Mumbai Police has started an investigation into the matter after recovering his body.

The 34-year-old actor was born in on January 21, 1986 in Bihar’s Patna and debuted with Kai Po Che! which was released on February 22 ,2013.

Rajput was reportedly in a relationship with his co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years.