Mumbai :  B-Town Actress Katrina Kaif had tested Covid-19 Positive yesterday and is currently under home quarantine .

The actor took to her Instagram on Tuesday and informed that, “I have tested positive for Covid-19” and urged everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested  immediately.

 

Earlier this week Katrina Kaif’s rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal also tested Covid Positive along with her ‘Bhoot’ Co-star Bhumi Pednekar, they both took to their social media to share the news with there fans.

This was followed by Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar announcing that he has also tested positive and is currently hospitalized.

