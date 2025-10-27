Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has fan moment with Jackie Chan

Advertisement

Internet is in awe as Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan shared his fan moment with legendary action star Jackie Chan. He took to his Instagram and shared the pictures whilst also shared a cryptic message in the caption.

He wrote, “Fancy meeting you here sir Jackie Chan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always.” The pictures were taken outside a hotel in the US’s Beverly Hills neighbourhood.

It is to be noted that, Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba were vacationing in the US when he met the Hong Kongese martial artist Jackie Chan.

Dressed in an all white ensemble Hrithik, he contrasted Jackie Chan who opted for a dark navy blue wear.