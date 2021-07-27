Bollywood actor Govinda in Bhubaneswar: Records Hindi song composed by Odia music director Gudli Rath: Watch

Bhubaneswar: In a hilarious happening, famous Bollywood actor Govinda has recently lent voice to a Hindi song written by him.

The Bollywood superstar came down all the way to Bhubaneswar to record the song in a studio in the capital city of Odisha. The song has been composed by Odisha’s renowned music director Gudli Rath.

As per reports, after the song will be ready, Bollywood’s veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, who has also acted in many super hit Bollywood movies along with Govinda, will act in the song.