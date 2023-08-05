Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, TV star Deepika Singh in Bhubaneswar, watch

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor cum comedian Chunky Panday visited the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. On this occasion Kalinga TV talked to him when he revealed that he especially loves Dalma and Bamboo chicken of Odisha.

Talking to Kalinga TV Chunky Panday said that he has great respect for Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and he also wants to meet him. Through Kalinga TV he did a Namaskar to the CM.

Panday was here to take part in an event as the Chief Guest. He also said that he loves Odisha and Odia people while he is much impressed with the cleanliness of the capital city as well as traffic awareness of the people. As requested by Kalinga TV reporter, Chunky Panday also delivered his very famous dialogue, “Mama Miyah, I am joking.”

On this occasion Kalinga TV reporter also talked to TV actress Deepika Singh. She said that she especially is a devotee of Lord Jagannath and has got chance to visit Puri. She first visited Puri back in 2018. Later, she was here for ten days as she was taking training on Odissi dance. She said that she will visit Puri and will also meet her Guruji (Odissi mentor).