Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar remembers his inspiration, Chuck Norris, shares post on X

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Mumbai: The Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar shares a post on X in which he wrote a note and uploaded a picture remembering Chuck Norris, who passed away at the age of 86.

Actor Akshay Kumar calls Chunk his inspiration and his role in shaping a part of his life or career.

In the caption, Akshay says, “Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me.”

Late Actor Chuck Norris made his debut in the film ‘The Wrecking Crew’ back in the year 1968 with in which he played an uncredited bodyguard. He was featured in more than 20 films which includes films such as ‘Missing in Action’ and ‘The Delta Force.’

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Look at the post here:

Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that… pic.twitter.com/thAc1t26Hm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2026