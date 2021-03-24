Mumbai: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Aamir Khan is the latest to join the list of Bollywood actors who have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself in his home.

Spokesperson of Aamir Khan confirmed, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

The actor is currently working on his film Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.