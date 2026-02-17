BMC blacklists Aditya Dhar’s production house over Dhurandhar 2 set violations, Rs 1 lakh penalty imposed

Advertisement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly blacklisted the production house of filmmaker Aditya Dhar, B62 Studios, after recurring violations in the safety and civic rules during the Mumbai shoot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the long-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar of last year.

In an official document presented by the A-Ward office of the BMC, the officials stated that the production had failed to adhere to terms placed upon its shooting permits on numerous occasions. Some of the alleged offences included unauthorised shooting on a building terrace, use of two generator vans without authorisations, and usage of flammable torches (mashals) even after it was assured that nothing to do with fire would be employed on the set. Mumbai Police allegedly confiscated five of the fire torches at the scene on complaint.

As a result, BMC has forfeited the 25000 security payment, suggested a 1 lakh fine, and initiated the process of permanently disqualifying B62 Studios and associated individuals from seeking future permission to shoot through the portal of the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited. It is anticipated that the notices will be issued formally after the process has been done.

BMC authorities emphasized that the strict action was needed to maintain public safety and regulation standards, especially since the shoot occurred in the highly populated portions of South Mumbai, including heritage precincts where special clearances are needed.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a film starring Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and others, and will be released nationwide on March 19, 2026. Despite the controversy regarding the shoot and the regulatory action, the film insiders state that the release date is not going to differ.