‘Bloody Daddy’ teaser shows Shahid Kapoor as a killing machine

The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Bloody Daddy’ was unveiled on Friday. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in a suave avatar with the teaser giving a glimpse of his character of what appears to be a swift assassin, who goes on a killing spree slashing whoever comes in his way.

The film also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vivan Bhathena, Zeishan Quadri, Ankur Bhatia, Mukesh Bhhatt, Sartaaj Kakkar, and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for his work in films such as ‘Sultan’, ‘Bharat’ and the most recent Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Jogi’.

Talking about the film, Shahid said: “I had a great time doing an action film. I really enjoyed working with Ali (Abbas Zafar, the director). He understands this genre very well. It’s been a blast. This is a very special film.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The film, presented by Jio Studios in association With AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment & The Vermillion World, is an AAZ Films & Offside Entertainment Production

The film is set to release on June 9, 2023.