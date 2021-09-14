Blackpink’s Rosé becomes first female k-pop idol to attend Met Gala 2021

South Korean girl band BlackPink has been gradually gaining popularity in the west, for which their fans much anticipated in one of the band members Rosé to be a part of Met Gala 2021.

The singer made her debut on the red carpet on Monday, and made history for being the first female k-pop idol to attend the prestigious event. Apart from that former idol rapper CL (who was also part of YG Entertainment until 2019), also attended the event.

Rosé made her appearance alongside Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello. She wore a simple little black dress finished with a giant white bow across the chest from the brand’s winter 2021 collection. She accessorized her look with huge shiny dangling earrings and a beautiful black flowery choker. For makeup, she went for a more natural aspect, yet kept the eye a little dramatic with a stroke of clean eye liner defining her double eye lid. She finished her look with a teased high ponytail and donned a pair of black platform heels.

The ‘On The Ground’ singer was officially announced as a new ambassador for Saint Laurent in the summer of 2020. Since then she has been seen wearing the brand and has also photographed in it for the gram, a handful of time.

Rosé and Anthony Vaccarello arrive at the 2021 #MetGala.

Blackpink is a K-pop girl band that comprises of four members- Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The band debuted in the year 2016 and in a short span of time they became the first girl band to go worlwide. All the members of the group also come up with their solo tracks from time to time.

